Allen County Commissioners accept factfinding report with Gold Union at Sheriff's Office

Allen County Commissioners once again accepting a factfinder’s recommendation with a union at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
The Gold Union, which consists of supervisors including corporals, sergeants, and lieutenants, could not come to an agreement with the commissioners, and a “factfinder” was brought in to help with negotiations. The union is in the 2nd year of a 3-year contract with a wage reopener this year.
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner explains the recommendation, “They will receive a one and a half percent pay increase the 14th pay of 2021, which is right around mid-point of the year. And then going into 2022, we also had a wage reopener there and they will receive a 2 and a half percent increase in their salary for the year 2022.”
Commissioners still have negotiations with the support staff at the jail to finish up. They accepted a factfinding report last month for the Blue Union.