Alleged drunk driver charged in fatal Shawnee Township crash

A man allegedly responsible for a deadly crash in Shawnee Township has also been indicted by an Allen County Grand Jury.
Frank Steinke has been indicted for one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of an OVI. Back in March, Steinke was traveling north on South Wapakoneta Road. He drifted left of center and hit Nicole Schulte's vehicle head-on and killed her. Steinke was treated and release from the hospital on the same day. Police suspected Steinke had been drinking. He's now out on bond.