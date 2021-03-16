Allen County Board of Elections prepared for upcoming primary election

The Primary Election is inching closer and closer.
May 4th, 2021 is election day, with the deadline to register for the primary election set at Monday, April 5th, 2021.
Absentee voting will begin on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at noon, with a deadline to submit an absentee ballot by mail request form set on Saturday, May 1st, 2021. A mailed-in ballot must be postmarked by Monday, May 3rd, 2021 to be counted for the primary election.
The Allen County Board of Elections states that early indicators show an expected low voter turnout. The organization also states that no one filed for partisan offices this year.
However, the board of elections says that last year has taught them different methods they can implement to ensure that election day goes on smoothly. In addition to voters wearing masks, voting locations will be equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure that voters are safe while voting.
Allen County residents will find on the ballot a shortlist of races and issues. The most prevalent being the race for Mayor of the City of Lima between Elizabeth Hardesty, Joshua L. Hayes, Sharetta Smith, Autumn Swanson.
Property tax issues will also be on the ballot. Shawnee Township will seek property tax for an additional 3.5 mills for 5 years, for police services.
Allen East Local School District will have an issue on the ballot for substitute property tax for 2.27 mills for a continuing period, which will provide for the necessary requirements of the school district.
An emergency property tax issue will be present on the ballot for Shawnee Local School District to seek an additional sum of $2,200,000, 4.58 mills, for 5 years, commencing 2021. The funds will be used for providing for the emergency requirements for the school district.
Allen County Children Services will also have a property tax issue for a renewal of 0.5 mills for five years for children services and the care and placement of children.