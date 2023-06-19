Allen County Grand Jury indicts Kenyatta Washington on murder charges

A Lima man is facing possible life in prison for charges that involved a fatal shooting of two men in April.
26-year-old Kenyatta Washington was indicted by the Allen County grand jury on the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault.
In April, Lima police officers found 28-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes shot to death at a home on West McKibben Street. Plus that same night, 21-year-old Shondale Mayo Jr. was found shot at a place on South Roberts Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Washington fled to Louisiana where he was later arrested and brought back to Ohio. Washington could be arraigned this week on these new charges.