Kenyatta Washington has case bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who fled to Louisiana after being named a suspect in a double homicide investigation in late April will now have his case bound over to Allen County.

Kenyatta Washington has case bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court

26-year-old Kenyatta Washington signed a preliminary hearing waiver during his appearance in Lima Municipal Court today. His case will now be bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court. Washington is facing a murder charge in the case, with a bond set at two million dollars.

Lima police detectives say that on April 22nd they found 28-year-old Romelo Blackman and 18-year-old John Dyes dead from gunshot wounds at 438 West McKibben Street. Washington was identified as a suspect and was later found in Louisiana where he was arrested and extradited back to Lima.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.