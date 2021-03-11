Allen County Justice Center to get new elevators with the help of the state and Cares Act dollars

The Allen County commissioners approving a much-needed replacement of elevators at the Justice Center.
The two elevators are located in the jail and are used for transport. They will be replaced one at a time so there will be one working during the project. It’s estimated to cost $517,000 with $250,000 coming from the state and additional funding from the CARES Act dollars.
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner explains, “The project we are looking at in the jail is our elevators that are used by the inmates and the correction division there. Those jail elevators are the original to the building so they’re 30-plus years old and they’re needed replaced. We’ve been putting a band-aid on them.”
The project is scheduled to be done by the end of this year or the beginning of 2022.