Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency.
The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
Press Release from the Allen County Public Health:
If a resident receives a call from Allen County Public Health unexpectedly and does not trust that it is actually from ACPH, please feel free to hang up and call us back at 419-228-4457.
