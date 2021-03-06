Allen County Republican Party seeking applications to fill Delphos council vacancy

The Allen County Republican Party is seeking applications in order to fill a recent vacancy on Delphos City Council.
Andrew Daley, First Ward council representative for the city of Delphos, recently submitted his resignation.
Daley's resignation leads to an opening on Delphos Council. Since the first ward is located in Allen County, the republican party will be tasked with filling the vacancy.
Applications/Resumes can be mailed to the Allen County Republican Party at the following address:
- Allen County Republican Party - P.O. Box 1563, Lima, OH 45802
Materials can also be dropped off at the party's office located on 3111 West Elm Street.
The current deadline for the applications is March 13th, 2021.