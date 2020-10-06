Allen County RTA searching for new executive director

The search continues for the next executive director for the Allen County Regional Transit Authority.
The RTA board says that they did previously have a few candidates that they were speaking with, but didn't find exactly who they were looking for.
Right now they are working with Ohio Means Jobs Allen County throughout October to start finding new candidates for the executive director position.
"We’re working towards doing recruitment, searching somewhere in Northwest Ohio Transit, as well as maybe somebody local that has a different leadership role in a public agency that’s maybe not necessarily transportation, but they can utilize a different skill set from the agencies locally," said Josh Parker, vice president of the Allen County RTA board.
The goal of the board is to find their candidates by the end of this month and start interviews in November.