Allen County Sanitary Engineer to adjust sanitary sewer bills to restaurants that qualify due to COVID

Some Allen County restaurants may be eligible to get some billing assistance from the Allen County Sanitary Engineer.
Thursday, commissioners adopted a temporary Sanitary Sewer Billing Reduction to restaurants that are county sewer customers that had to shut down for a period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their billing is basically based on seating capacity and since they were closed with no customers officials say it only made sense to offer the reduction.
County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “How do we work together as a team. And this is another example of a very important component. One of our utilities working with the business community, the restaurants on what can be done to provide a little bit of that financial relief during that time where they weren’t seeing the business coming in.”
To be eligible, the restaurant must be a county sewer customer and can not have received any CARES Act dollars. You can contact the Allen County Sanitary Engineers Office at 419- 996-4670 for more details.