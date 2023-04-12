Allen County Sheriff's deputies respond to stabbing call

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A developing story on Wednesday evening, after an incident in American Township that sent two people to the hospital.
Allen County deputies and American Township Police called out to the 300 block of St. Clair Avenue on reports of a fight, that according to scanner traffic, ended up in a stabbing. Indications are that two individuals were transported from the scene for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Investigators were on the scene, blocking off a portion of the street and trying to sort out what happened.
We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.