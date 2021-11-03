The Shawnee Noon Optimists learned more about projects that are underway in downtown Lima.
Tracie Sanchez was the speaker of this afternoon's meeting, giving more details on the Greater Lima Region amphitheater, as well as some of the projects going into available space on Central Avenue.
She says that the $3.5 million amphitheater project is almost completely funded, and will likely go to bid sometime in the next week or two.
"We’re trucking right along and we’re really really excited," said Sanchez. "Actually COVID helped us through some extra planning on different things that really needed to happen, so we’re moving right along and things are progressing well."
Work is expected to break ground this coming spring for the amphitheater project.