LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A local ministry gathered local law enforcement and young residents together in Lima Monday evening for some community bonding.
Com_UNITY Ministries hosted "Cookies with a Cop" in Lincoln Park where students aged six through nineteen chatted with current and retired law enforcement from the Lima Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff's Office about life, community and concerns, and ways to improve their experiences in Lima while snacking on cookies. Officers in attendance Monday night look forward to these events as they strengthen the police and community bond.
"This event is great because it connects the kids with us, and in addition to this, it just... any other event that brings the kids and the police officers together... and just talking, having that rapport, building that trust," says Patricia Wogerman, Auxiliary Officer, Lima Police Department.
The next "Cookies with a Cop" will be on August 7th at 6:30 PM at the Hover Park Shelter House.