Annual bicycle ride helps continue the mission of Rally Point Youth Center

Bicycle riders took advantage of a perfect day to help raise money for the Rally Point Youth Center. This is the 14th year for their Rally Point River Ride. Throughout Saturday morning participants rode anywhere between 10 to 62.5 miles through the park's trail and along Area road.

This is an event put on every year by Rally Point Youth Center, a faith-based organization that operates on the northside of Lima that helps mentor children and bring them closer to God. The students that have been a part of the youth center know firsthand how important the program is to them.

