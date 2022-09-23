Apollo welcomes local students to explore the different career programs that they offer

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - It's never too early to start thinking about career plans, and area 8th and 9th graders had a chance to look inside the different careers in trade.

Over 1,200 8th and 9th-grade students around the area spent the day touring Apollo Career Center for their Career Connection Day. Students got to choose three different programs they were interested in learning about. Instructors gave students a hands-on look at everything from welding and cosmetology to the culinary arts. This field trip gives the students a chance to see fulfilling careers they can pursue here in Lima.

