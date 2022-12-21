Be sure to check Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule if you need a ride

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you need a ride this weekend, make sure you check the Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule.

Be sure to check Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule if you need a ride

Because of the upcoming Christmas holiday, the Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority will not run fixed bus routes, and riders must call to reserve a microtransit ride. Fares are $3 each way within one zone of operation, and $6 if you travel from one zone to the other. On Christmas Eve, the service will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed until the following Tuesday. The microtransit will run from 7 a.m. to 5:15-p.m. on New Year's Eve and will remain closed until the following Tuesday. The RTA also wants people to know they expect to be available for rides despite the weekend weather forecast.

Be sure to check Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule if you need a ride

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.