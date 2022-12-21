Be sure to check Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority's holiday schedule if you need a ride

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph..
Because of the upcoming Christmas holiday, the Lima-Allen County Regional Transit Authority will not run fixed bus routes, and riders must call to reserve a microtransit ride. Fares are $3 each way within one zone of operation, and $6 if you travel from one zone to the other. On Christmas Eve, the service will be available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed until the following Tuesday. The microtransit will run from 7 a.m. to 5:15-p.m. on New Year's Eve and will remain closed until the following Tuesday. The RTA also wants people to know they expect to be available for rides despite the weekend weather forecast.
"We typically do not close unless it's a level 3 emergency by Allen County. Since we are only running the microtransit on Saturday I don't see the weather affecting us at all," explained Lori McGuire, RTA Uplift department manager.
To see the microtransit zones, visit the RTA website or call their dispatch number. The RTA says to call by 5 p.m. on December 22, 2022, to reserve a ride.
