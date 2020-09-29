Beck makes claim that an elected official is impeding campaign

One candidate running for commissioner says it's politics as usual in Allen County.
Former Allen County Sheriff Dan Beck is running as an independent and is claiming that he is being denied the ability to get certain financial information regarding the county to prepare for an upcoming debate. On September 22nd Beck contacted Allen County Auditor Rachael Gilroy about scheduling a 45-minute meeting only to hear back on September 25th that she is not available until October 14th or after. Beck finds that odd as the Lima Allen County Neighborhood in Partnership’s debate is on October 13th.
Independent Candidate for Allen County Dan Beck Commissioner explains, “The information that she (Gilroy) I won’t be able to find out about until after the debate. Because I think one of the opponents will have that information. I’m not slowing down wasting my time talking to somebody who doesn’t want to talk to me.”
Auditor Racheal Gilroy says she was unaware of any debate when she offered him 5 dates to meet. She also says the information he wants isn’t available yet. Comments were also directed at Deputy Auditor Keith Cheney and his influence in the republican party that Beck says can impede other party candidates.
Auditor Racheal Gilroy adds, “The information he originally requested about the budget is available online 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and I told him that. The information he was requesting about the 2021 budget has not been completed yet and there is no documentation to provide him at this time.”
Chief Deputy Auditor Keith Cheney added, “I almost find it humorous that these are the steps that Dan has taken to attempt to evidently generate support for his campaign.”
The commissioners' debate hosted by LACNIP will be Tuesday, October 13th from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the fellowship hall of Saint Luke's Lutheran Church located at 209 West North Street. The event is free and open to the public. Covid-19 guidelines will be utilized.