Big Brothers Big Sisters thanking current bigs and recruiting new ones

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio held a dinner to thank current bigs and recruit some new ones.
Current bigs in the program were treated to a dinner at The Met and were asked to bring along a plus-one who was interested in becoming a big themselves. January is national recruiting month for the organization, so potential bigs were given informational materials and had a chance to talk to staff and volunteers about the impact the program has on littles. While there is always a need for more bigs, they wanted to recognize the hard work of the ones they do have.
"We have bigs in matches since 2015. We also have a brand new big who literally just had his match meeting last night. Some of them have stuck with their littles through some very trying times and challenging times with the families," said Erring Boyer, a match specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
One man who has been a big in the past and plans to rejoin the program said that it's extremely rewarding to be able to have a positive impact on a child's life.
"It is an awesome, awesome feeling of giving back, and then also to be able to see that little learn from you and take your advice and become a better little and then hopefully one day a better citizen," said Gabe Brooks, who is in the process of applying to serve as a big in the area.
If you are interested in mentoring a child as a big, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio at www.bbbswco.com or stop by their office.
