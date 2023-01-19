Big Brothers Big Sisters thanking current bigs and recruiting new ones

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio held a dinner to thank current bigs and recruit some new ones. 

Big Brothers Big Sisters thanking current bigs and recruiting new ones

Current bigs in the program were treated to a dinner at The Met and were asked to bring along a plus-one who was interested in becoming a big themselves. January is national recruiting month for the organization, so potential bigs were given informational materials and had a chance to talk to staff and volunteers about the impact the program has on littles. While there is always a need for more bigs, they wanted to recognize the hard work of the ones they do have. 

Big Brothers Big Sisters thanking current bigs and recruiting new ones

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com