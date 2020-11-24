Blanchard Valley Health Systems hold Q&A with the public regarding coronavirus

The Blanchard Valley Health System hosted a Q&A with people in the community regarding the rising numbers of COVID in the community.
The health system held the question and answer session to discuss the organizations plans and processes that will ensure the safety and care of patients. They took questions about the vaccine, and COVID tests, and even possible treatments. Dr. William Kose, the vice president of special projects also said that their hospital is near capacity, and have new patients needing to be hospitalized every day. His colleagues and him have some advice for the upcoming holidays, especially as Thanksgiving is a few days away.
He said, “I was just down in the emergency room and I asked, ‘We are going to be on TV, what would you say?” Somewhat along those lines, ‘Please stay home at Thanksgiving.’ Ok, now what does that mean? That is that, you know in 2 weeks we could be overwhelmed. I mean we saw that 4th of July, we’ve seen it after Labor Day. We’ve got kids coming home, it’s already been asked, maybe bringing things home.”
Hancock County has added 86 new cases today. You can watch their Q&A by clicking here.