Press Release from the Bluffton Police Department: During the 134th General Assembly of the State of Ohio, House Bill 702 was introduced by Speaker Cupp and Representative Cross. The bill was written to designate a portion of I-75 in Allen and Hancock counties as the “Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway”. This bill was voted on and passed in December of 2022.
On Friday April 28th, the Bluffton Police Department will be holding a dedication ceremony to officially name the portion of I-75 the “Officer Dominic Francis Memorial Highway”. This ceremony will take place on the third floor of the Bluffton Town Hall at 10:00am. The memorial sign will be presented during the ceremony, and following the ceremony ODOT will place the signs on I-75 near mile marker 139 Northbound and 143 Southbound.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to be at the Bluffton Town Hall by 10:00am and the third floor will be open.