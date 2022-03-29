Bluffton University's Learning in Community class learning about successes in Lima community

The sophomores are part of the Learning in Community class at the university, and throughout the semester the students are using the City of Lima as a real-life lab to look at how residents come together to improve their surroundings. The class was started a couple of years ago, but because of the pandemic, they haven't really been able to take field trips to see the effects of the collaborations firsthand. So, the class went to Lima Senior to find out how they are supporting the growth of the city.
“I think a lot of people who don’t live in the Lima City School District underestimate what it offers and don’t really have a real sense of what it is doing,” says Kate Spike, Bluffton University Asst. Prof. of English and Language. “So I am really excited for them to be here. It’s a beautiful school, full of great programs and I am glad that our students will get to see that in person.”
And because of this class, the college students learn a little bit more about how the communities people live in shape their lives.
“It has definitely shown me that are different like people come from different places and things are harder for some people and things are easier for some people. So it has definitely shown me that not everybody gets the same opportunity,” says Kate Burden, sophomore in the Learning in Community class.
“Because I want to be a strength and conditioning coach, just learning different backgrounds of different people, how they grew up and where they are from plays a huge part in it. Because you get to see ,I guess at the end of the day, you get to see where everyone stands in a way,” adds Nick Perry, sophomore in the Learning in Community class.
Besides talking with students and staff, the college students toured the career tech and other programs at the school.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.