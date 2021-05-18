Bridge replacement closes Hauss Road in northern Auglaize County

The replacement of a bridge near the Allen and Auglaize county line will close a rural road for 5 weeks.
The bridge on Hauss Road, located between Hume and National Roads, was on the Auglaize County Engineers bridge replacement list for this year. It’s also called a 3-sided box culvert and the corrugated metal in the structure was rusting making it necessary to replace. The road is expected to be closed for 5 weeks with the project estimated at $66,000 which will come from the county’s gas tax and license plate fee funds.
The structure has a 14-foot span, is 7-foot deep, and is prefabricated in-house during the winter months by Auglaize County engineer crews.