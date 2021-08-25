Cheerleading competition returns to the Allen County Fair

A staple at the Allen County Fair returned Wednesday evening.
After a year off due to the pandemic, the Allen County Cheerleading Competition has returned to the Grandstand featuring schools from around Allen County who entered the competition to see who was the best in the area. The competition showcased 2 divisions: the Youth Midget Football Division and the High School Division. While cheerleaders are usually cheering on their school at sporting events, this one is all about them showing off their athleticism to the fans in the stands.
Michelle Kirian, the Allen County Cheer Competition Coordinator said, “I think the boys and girls that are cheerleaders around the area this is a big thing for them because at a football game they do lead the crowd in cheers, but this is just for them so they are very excited to showcase their dance, cheer, chants, jumps, tumbling and put it all together.”
Perry won the Midget Division, with Delphos St. John's winning the High School Division, and Bath winning the Spirit award.