A Columbus Grove man was killed in a Saturday night crash in Bath Township. According to Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post, the crash happened just after 10 p-m at the intersection of Ottawa and State Roads. 55-year-old Dale Mayer was traveling north on Ottawa Road when he struck a semi driven by 26-year-old Kameron Lynch of Florida. The semi was heading south and trying to turn east on to State Road when the crash occurred. Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
Media Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post
Bath Township – On November 6, 2021, at approximately 10:08 P.M. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash on Ottawa Road at the intersection of State Road, Allen County, Bath Township.
A 2005 Great Dane Semi Truck, operated by Kameron Lynch, age 26 of Miami, Florida, was traveling south on Ottawa Road. A 2005 Chevrolet 1500, operated by Dale Mayer, age 55 of Columbus Grove was traveling north on Ottawa Road. Lynch attempted to make a left turn to travel east on State Road and was struck by Mayer. Mayer suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mayer was transported to The Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The semi was towed from the scene by Big Daddy’s Towing while the 1500 was towed by Able Towing.
The crash is still under investigation.
Assisting troopers on scene were the Cairo Fire and EMS Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Allen County React, Big Daddy’s and Able Towing.