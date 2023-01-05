Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents got their first look at the proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center last July and as the project heads into the next phase, another public meeting is being held.
At this meeting, a concept design will be introduced that shows the features that can possibly be included in the aquatics center that will be located near Stadium Park. There is an activity pool, a multi-use pool that will have a retractable enclosure for year-round use. There is also a pool house and concession and restroom area in the design. They are looking for more public input before the design is locked in.
"Really we want the community's feedback on the current design because over the next couple of months, we'll really be delving into the detail design and locking in a lot of those details," said Ian Kohli, engineer for the City of Lima.
Kohli says if all goes well, the project should go out for bid this fall with the majority of construction in the early part of 2024 and opening in the fall of 2024. The creation of an endowment fund for operating costs will also be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday, January 10th at the City Club (7 Town Square Lima, OH 45801) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
