Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents got their first look at the proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center last July and as the project heads into the next phase, another public meeting is being held.

Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center

At this meeting, a concept design will be introduced that shows the features that can possibly be included in the aquatics center that will be located near Stadium Park. There is an activity pool, a multi-use pool that will have a retractable enclosure for year-round use. There is also a pool house and concession and restroom area in the design. They are looking for more public input before the design is locked in.

Community feedback wanted at upcoming meeting on proposed Lima Community Aquatic Center

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.