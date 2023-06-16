Community members and first responders come out to Torch Run to celebrate and support athletes in the upcoming Special Olympics

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - First responders teamed up with the community on Friday to raise money for the Ohio Special Olympics ahead of the Summer Games coming up next weekend.
Law enforcement and EMS personnel escorted runners almost three miles in the Findlay leg of the Special Olympics Torch Run. First responders have been helping fundraise for the competition for decades to help build relationships with individuals with disabilities and to fight the stigma against them. They also hope to educate people about the hard-working and talented athletes that often go unnoticed.
"The athletes are a very small community and they don't have a lot of support outside of law enforcement or outside of the community. And a lot of people don't realize that they actually have a Special Olympics so it's also a thing where we can introduce this, get it out there to everybody. So it's a real cool thing," said Dan Harmon, a retired sergeant from the Findlay Police Department who represents the Ohio Special Olympics.
The Ohio Special Olympics Summer Games will take be held from Friday, June 23rd, to Sunday, June 25th.