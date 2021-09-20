Construction to begin on East Regional Waterline Improvement Project

The Allen Water District says construction of a waterline that will connect the eastern part of the county will begin on September 22nd.
The East Regional Waterline Improvement Project will connect the waterline in Westminster to Harrod and Lafayette. Around 75,000 feet of waterline will be installed during the project. The funding comes from the water district, Allen County, and the City of Lima, plus federal grants and a loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission.
Besides the new waterlines, an elevated storage tank will be built next to Allen East School for water pressure and additional fire protection. Construction is expected to last until the fall of 2022, there may be some road closures and traffic detours to allow for work to be done.