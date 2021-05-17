COVID cases per 100,000 coming down along with masks

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine once again speaking to Ohioans about what will be happening as Ohio begins to come off COVID-19 restrictions.
The governor reminds residents that restrictions continue through June 1st. He says the state's number of cases per 100,000 is steadily coming down which he credits to the vaccine. On June 2nd, residents will have the option to not wear masks and that goes hand in hand with businesses choosing whether masks will be required or not after June 1st.
Governor Mike DeWine explains, “We understand a business certainly has no way to check vaccination status. If a business chooses to require masking for the employees and customers, that is permitted under the CDC guidance and it’s permitted under our order. If a business chooses not to require masks and leave that choice up to customers and to employees, that is also in line with CDC guidance and also in line with our health order.”
Gov. DeWine is asking people to comply with the COVID restrictions through Memorial Day weekend and to respect each other’s personal decision to wear a mask even after the restrictions are removed.