Crews battle an early morning four structure fire in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A major fire in the city of Findlay early this morning has kept firefighters on the scene throughout the entire morning.

Findlay fire crews received the call of a fire just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, they found four structures on fire. Crews say the fire started in a two-story barn that spread to a nearby garage and two nearby homes. One home had someone living inside who was able to safely evacuate.

"It took us a little while to get a handle on it because we had a lot of fire and our crews were overwhelmed to begin with," stated Chief Josh Eberle, Findlay Fire Department. "We were able to limit the damage in one house, thats, I would say that's minor to moderate damage, there's a two-story duplex with significant damage, and then two garages were completely destroyed." 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One firefighter was taken to a hospital to get checked out but has been discharged. Mutual aid was called in from Liberty and Allen Townships.

*UPDATED* 6/6/23 Press Release from the City of Findlay Police Department: Roads are expected to re-open at approximately 9:00 p.m. this evening. 

