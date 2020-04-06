Cridersville Elementary learning to connect over the internet

With many schools entering into the 4th week of not being in the classroom, they are finding new ways to keep that personal connection with their students.
Cridersville Elementary School Principal Jason Wolke still gets a chance to see some of his students during the school’s meal distribution days, but many of his staff haven’t physically seen the students. So they have started connecting with students online with reading books, doing art projects, and even just saying hello. Wolke says he’s inspired by his staff.
Principal Jason Wolke added, “This has really been eye-opening for us and as a district as a whole, that teachers are really getting very creative on how they’re trying to interact with families and children. We see videos come in through our parents and from the teachers and the smiles on the kids’ faces when they’re Zoom meeting or in a Google classroom of google hangout is just really exciting to see great things happening.
First-grade teacher Kim Mertz, “Hey guys it’s me Miss Mertz and I’m here in my very empty classroom and it’s very lonely without all of you and I miss you very much. Today I’m going to read you a story called "Knuffle Bunnie" by Mo Williams.”
Fourth Grade Teacher Aundrea Brown adds, “We miss you so much and I was writing out letters to my kids last night. I was getting teary-eyed because we just miss you.”
Third-grade teacher Danille Berg had this to say, “I just miss all of my students and I love each and everyone one of you. I can’t wait until this classroom is full again. Have a great day. Stay well.”
This week is virtual spirit week with Monday being Pajama day. No word yet on when schools will be back in session from the COVID-19 break.