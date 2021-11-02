Sheriff's deputies say 32-year-old Richard Daniel Medina died from his injuries after being lifeflighted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Reports say Medina was heading west on Oregon Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Hoenie Road. His car hit the SUV being driven southbound by 49-year-old Donald Joseph Bird of Coldwater. Both cars ending up in a field. Bird was taken to mercer health for his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Media release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that deputies are investigating a fatal traffic crash. Grey advised that his office received a 911 call at 12:08 PM yesterday, (11-1-2021) reporting a crash at the intersection of Hoenie Road and Oregon Road in Hopewell Township.
The investigation found that 32 year old Richard Daniel Medina of 613 S Branson Street Marion, Indiana was operating 1997 Ford Aspire Westbound on Oregon Road. 49 year old Donald Joseph Bird of 705 Eden Ave Coldwater, Ohio was operating a 2013 Dodge Journey Southbound on Hoenie Road. Medina failed to yield at the intersection. The two vehicles collided and traveled off of the roadway and into a field.
Both subjects were taken to Mercer Health by members of the Celina EMS. Medina was later airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Later that evening Medina died from his injuries.
Assisting at the scene were members of the Celina Fire Department and EMS.
The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation. At the time of this release this case remains under investigation.