LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Bath School District's superintendent says he will be stepping down this summer.

Dackin to resign as Bath superintendent this summer

Rich Dackin has told his board of education that he will be resigning as superintendent effective July 31st. But he has exercised his legal right to return to the classroom at the start of the next school year. During his time with Bath, he has served in various teaching and administrative roles. Contractually, Dackin will moved into a certified teaching position based on his seniority and certification. The board is setting up a comprehensive search for their next superintendent and looking forward to getting the feedback of the students, parents, staff, and community.

