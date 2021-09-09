Deep Cut Historical Park officially opens new shelter house

Deep Cut Historical Park in Spencerville has a brand new amenity and it's the first of its kind in the park district.
Members of the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District, as well as people from the community, were seen at Deep Cut Park on Thursday for the opening of a brand new shelter house. This is the first shelter that the park district has added that not only has air conditioning but heating too. Community member Steve Roebuck donated the money to the park district to be able to build the shelter and memorialized the building to his parents, giving it the name of the Lee and Ruby Roebuck Shelter.
"He was a major donor for this project to get this project up off the ground. He wanted to memorialize it for his parents which I think is amazing. It just gives it an extra special meaning to this building, to the shelter house, and to the people that will be able to use it."
The shelter house is open year-round, but with reservations only. To make a reservation you can call the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District office phone number at (419) 221-1232.