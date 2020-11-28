Delphos man takes "decking the halls" to a new level for another year

There was quite the scene on Defiance Trail Saturday night in Delphos as one man continued a 54 year Christmas tradition.
It was a tradition that grew and expanded into something bigger every year. Larry Deitering has been making his own Christmas lights and decking out his house for the community to enjoy for years.
This year, though, Deitering almost didn’t put the lights up as it would have been the first Christmas without his wife, as she passed in June. Instead of giving up, he decided to spread joy and even invited Santa.
“I do it for my grandkids, my kids, and people around Delphos and Elida. I really enjoy it,” says Deitering.
The house is located on Defiance Trail right off of 309. Deitering invites anyone to come out and see it and says that Santa might be making more appearances on Saturday nights in the future.