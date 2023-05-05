Delphos St. John's students spread mulch at Nutrien after the company purchases 1,100 bags during fundraiser

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Delphos St. John's juniors go the extra mile during their annual fundraiser for a major mulch customer.
Nutrien bought 1,100 bags of mulch from the junior class during their annual mulch sale. But part of the sale deal is that they also had to spread it around the Lima facility. So the juniors brought the whole high school out, around 180 students, to make easy work of the job. The annual mulch fundraiser helps the junior class with some major upcoming expenses.
"The mulch fundraiser is really there to aid for the prom cost, but a huge portion of that is going to go to their senior class trip. So, they work hard so they can have a nice trip," says Michelle Stiffey, Religion Teacher/Junior Class Advisor. "We sold about $30,000 worth of mulch between our community and Nutrien so that is about a $10,000 profit for those kids."
It wasn't all work for the Blue Jays today, after they got done with the mulch they had an afternoon full of fun activities back at school to end the week.