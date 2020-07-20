Derry Glenn: ACSO should reconsider getting body cams

Lima Councilman Derry Glenn is urging Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia to reconsider his stance on body cameras.
Councilman Glenn has been talking with Lima resident Marilyn Beaupre, whose brother, Lonnie Gentry, had been arrested by the sheriff's office for a violation of protection order back in 2017.
The family says that Gentry had been injured during the arrest and eventually ended up in Columbus for treatment. He was 70 years old at the time of the arrest.
Now the family and Glenn are asking the sheriff's office to re-think about their decision on body cameras, as the whole story is unclear without them.
"We’re hoping that Sheriff Treglia has a change of thought right now, because it’s very important that we feel safe - we’re taxpayers, we're paying the sheriffs department, and we feel that they should have it," said Glenn.
When we asked Sheriff Treglia about his stance on the body cams, he says that current legislation doesn't reflect citizen's privacy, and is working to change that legislation.
"I’m working with Bob Cornwell right now the director of the BSSA (Buckeye State Sheriff's Association), I’m going to be working with Matt Huffman and Bob Cupp - we’re trying to change that legislation to get a more specific to protect everybody’s rights," said Sheriff Treglia.
Glenn says he will be adding this issue into the reform report that he is putting together.