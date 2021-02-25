Discovering downtown Bluffton with chocolate treats along the way

The Bluffton Chamber of Commerce invited people to explore downtown on Thursday as they get their "sweet tooth fix" while also helping out local nonprofits.
Nine local businesses participated in the second chocolate walk in Bluffton. Tickets were $10, and got you a chocolate treat at each location. From donuts at Dough Hook Meat Market, to some of Shirley's Popcorn's original chocolate flavors, there was a wide variety of chocolates to treat yourself with.
The Chamber of Commerce says the chocolate walk is a great way to get traffic into some local shops. "To give people a little extra reason to come out and explore Bluffton," says Paula Scott, the CEO. "Our downtown is compact and so complete, we have a little bit of everything in downtown Bluffton."
100 percent of the proceeds go to the Bluffton Community Assistance Program and other Bluffton non-profits supported by the United Way.