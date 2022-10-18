Doctors raising awareness of gun safety

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - According to the CDC, guns are the leading cause of death for children in the United States, which is why doctors are raising awareness about the issue.

Doctors raising awareness of gun safety

They say in terms of prevention, there are steps parents can take to help keep their kids safe. For example, if the parent is a gun owner, they should have their weapon locked up with the ammo stored separately. And if your child is going to a friend's house, she encourages parents to talk to each other about whether they own a gun. There is nothing wrong with asking that question and finding out if they are properly storing their weapons out of reach of the kids. It's also important to talk to your children about gun safety as well, so they understand what to do if they are ever in a dangerous situation.

Doctors raising awareness of gun safety

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.