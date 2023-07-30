Early Voting hours extend leading up to Ohio's Special Election

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Early voting hours are changing leading up to the special election on August 8th. The Secretary of State’s office says county board of elections will be open extended hours starting Monday for the final week of early voting. Monday July 31st, Wednesday August 2nd, Thursday August 3rd, and Friday August 4th, the offices will be open 7:30 am to 7:30 pm. On Tuesday the office will be open 7:30 am to 8:30 pm. Then on Saturday August 5th, the county boards of election will be open from 8 am to 4 pm. Then on Sunday, they will be open from 1 to 5 pm. If you are mailing in an absentee ballot, it must be postmarked by August 7th and must be delivered by August 12th to be counted.
