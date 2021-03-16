Elida Board of Education tours new elementary school construction

The Elida School Board received an update on the construction of the elementary school.
Before holding a meeting Tuesday evening, the board first met at the elementary school where they were given a tour of the progress of the construction. Board members were greeted to classrooms with cabinets installed, drywall that has gone up throughout parts of the school, and ceramic tiles being put down. They also received a briefing on what construction will be going on soon, but they remain on track to have the school ready for students next year.
Joel Mengerink, Superintendent of Elida Local Schools said, “Well the progress on the elementary school is going very well. It continues to be on time and on budget. We are really excited and happy with the progress. You know, school is out in 2 months and we are hoping to move some stuff over into the new building at that time and get started here in about 4 or 5 months with the next school year.”
The school is expected to be complete by June of this year.