Elida Local Schools staff among first in the county to receive COVID vaccine

Staff at Elida Local Schools were given the opportunity to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon.
The vaccines were given out at the high school by Allen County Public Health. The school district superintendent, Joel Mengerink, says that around 170 staff members were vaccinated, and that while there were a few hesitations at first, there's been a lot of excitement among the staff to get the vaccine.
"We’ve been in school since early August, 5 days a week, every day, with the exception of just a couple days where we were short-staffed," said Mengerink. "I think it’s a great testament to the work that our staff has put in this year - they put themselves on the line every day, their health and safety. Of course we take all the precautions that we can, but I’m just happy that we’ve got to this day, where a vaccine can be offered to them."
Allen County Public Health says that they have been coordinating their schedules with nearly every school district in the county to get staff vaccinated.