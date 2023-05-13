Elida students raise money to fight cancer at "Laps for Life"

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida High School student organizations worked together Saturday afternoon to raise money to fight cancer.
With contributions from eSports, Spanish, and more clubs at the school, the Elida Student Council raised donations for the American Cancer Society with their "Laps for Life" event. Students and members of the community came out to enjoy food, games, and make laps around the track, with the money going towards cancer research.
The student council was thrilled that their community showed up big to help them support such an important cause.
"I think it's important just because it's definitely lost a lot of traction. I feel like it's not really talked about so I'm just feeling very grateful, and it's something that a lot of people's families are affected by so I'm grateful to be able to speak about it and have such a big turnout," said Elida junior, James Hemphill, the co-president of Student Council.
"I think it just goes to show that no matter how old you, no matter where you're at in life, you can always make a difference in the world, and I think that really just shows that anyone can do anything," added senior and Student Council president, Taylor Crates.
Thanks to everyone's efforts, $4,800 was raised for the American Cancer Society.