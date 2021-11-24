Elida woman found not guilty by reason of insanity back in 2011 in murder case appears in court

An Elida woman appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for a commitment hearing.
Kenyada Jackson was found not guilty be reason of insanity of five charges including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse. She was charged in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old sister and the attempted murder of her mother.
Jackson has been receiving treatment at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital since 2011. A doctor recommendation was presented to the courtroom on Wednesday, recommending that Jackson stay at the facility for continued treatment for the next two years.
The recommendation was then approved, which will have Jackson stay at the facility.
"Based upon the report, it was found that she was still a mentally ill person, and that the least restrictive means was still hospitalization at this point," said Destiny Caldwell, who represented the state and prosecution during the hearing. "And given the opinions of the doctors that she is still a threat to herself and others if released."
Jackson will have another commitment hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court in 2023.