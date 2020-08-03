Findlay City Schools push back school start date to September 8th

Findlay City Schools joins other districts in Hancock County in delaying the start of their school year until after Labor Day.
The school board made the decision last week to push back the first day of school from August 25th to September 8th. The choice to wait until September was made along with Hancock Public Health as cases continue to rise in the county, and to give teachers and staff a bit more time to prepare.
"Our teachers and administrators, our maintenance department and food services, transportation, we had a little more time to prepare, so when we do start remote, hybrid, whatever it ends up being, we are totally prepared to provide a great opportunity and a great education for our students," said Troy Roth, superintendent of Findlay City Schools.
The district will be holding another Trojan Talk Livestream on their school website and YouTube channel, to discuss a restart update and their online learning platform.