Findlay Police Department searching for an elderly man with dementia

The Findlay Police Department is looking for an elderly man with dementia who walked away from an assisted living facility.
81-year-old Robert Bradbury was last seen at 5:30 am September 1st at the Fox Run Assisted Living Facility. Since then, they believed he has left and according to the police department may have been dropped off in the Lima area. Bradbury was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a black hat. If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.
Media release from Findlay Police Department: Officer was dispatched to Fox Run Assisted Living for a missing adult. It was learned Robert A Bradbury, 81 years old, had been staying at the location listed above and walked away. Robert was last seen this morning at approximately 0530 hours. Robert has dementia and may be trying to get back to Lima, Ohio. He has shoulder length white hair, beard, last seen wearing blue jeans, black t-shirt, and a black hat. There are no known family in the Findlay, Ohio area. If located, please contact the Findlay Police Department. Reference incident number 2021-19422.
UPDATE: Information was gathered that Robert may have been dropped off in the Lima, Ohio area.