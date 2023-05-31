Fire leaves two-story Lima home with smoke damage, none injured

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a house fire on Linden Street Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5 pm, firefighters arrived to find the rear side of the home in flames. The fire was on the first floor, but both stories sustained significant smoke damage.

The residents were not home at the time, but one neighbor drove to the hospital with his wife to get checked out for smoke inhalation, after he had gone into the building to make sure that no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

