As grilling season is in full swing fire officials want to make sure you follow a checklist when getting ready to barbeque.
When using a gas grill make sure that the cylinder is properly fitted and not leaking. If you smell gas close the valve immediately. Also keep you grill clean as any grease that builds up in the drip pans can catch on fire. If charcoal is your choice just make sure the coals are completely out before disposing of them. While these tips seem, obvious there is one thing that both gas and charcoal grilling can cause even if used in a semi open area.
Bath Township Fire Chief Joseph Kitchen explains, “I think people would be surprised to find how much carbon monoxide is put off by a grill whether it’s a propane or a charcoal grill. It could create a dangerous environment. Not only make you sick but it could actually kill you. A grill should never be used inside. Always, always put your grill outside.”
And if your grill does catch on fire do not hesitate to call the fire department to help you.