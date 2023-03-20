Fire on Loch Loman Way causes heavy damage to home, none injured

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, (WLIO) - Several departments responded to a fire in Shawnee Township Monday evening that left a home with extensive damage. 

Shawnee Township Fire and Police Departments were assisted by the Cridersville and American Township Fire Departments at a fire on Loch Loman Way just before 7pm. 

The residents were not home at the time, and bystanders went into the house to bring their two dogs outside to safety. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

*Edit/Correction - Corrected the name of the road to Loch Loman Way. We apologize for the error.

