FMT Plastics gets tax break for expansion

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved tax breaks to nine projects statewide, which will create nearly 1,500 new jobs.
One of the projects is an expansion at FMT Plastics in Findlay. The TCA approved a job creation tax credit for six years. The expansion is expected to create 52 full-time jobs, which will generate around $2.5 million in payroll each year. It will also retain another $1.4 million in existing payroll. FMT Plastics is a plastic injection molding company.
Media Release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for nine projects set to create 1,456 new jobs and retain 1,168 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $107 million in new payroll and spur more than $322 million in investments across Ohio.
Projects approved by the TCA include:
CENTRAL
Amgen Inc., city of New Albany (Licking Co.), expects to create 400 full-time positions, generating $40.9 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in New Albany. Amgen is a biotechnology medicines company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets medicines for illnesses. The TCA approved a 2.427 percent, 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Bold Penguin Inc., city of Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 162 full-time positions, generating $13.7 million in new annual payroll and retaining $11 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. Bold Penguin is an insurtech company providing solutions to insurers and independent agents in the commercial insurance industry. The TCA approved a 2.063 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Midwest Molding Inc., Jerome Township (Union Co.), expects to create 55 full-time positions, generating $2 million in new annual payroll and retaining $4.2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Jerome Township. Midwest Molding is a plastic injection molding company. The TCA approved a 1.048 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Path Robotics Inc., city of Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 140 full-time positions, generating $10 million in new annual payroll and retaining $6 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. Path Robotics produces autonomous welding robots based on proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision algorithms. The TCA approved a 1.877 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
NORTHEAST
Nexus Engineering Group LLC, city of Cleveland (Cuyahoga Co.) and city of Maumee (Lucas Co.), expects to create 65 full-time positions, generating $7.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $14.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Cleveland and Maumee. Nexus Engineering is an engineering firm that services the refining, midstream, chemical processing, utility, and manufacturing industries. The TCA approved a 2.076 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
NORTHWEST
Findlay Machine & Tool Inc. (FMT Plastics), city of Findlay (Hancock Co.), expects to create 52 full-time positions, generating $2.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Findlay. FMT Plastics is a plastic injection molding company. The TCA approved a 1.276, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
SOUTHEAST
Candle-Lite Company LLC, village of Leesburg (Highland Co.), expects to create 82 full-time positions, generating $2.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $25.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Leesburg. Candle-Lite is a maker of candles. The TCA approved a 0.885 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Winesburg Chair Company LTD, Paint Township (Holmes Co.), expects to create 50 full-time positions, generating $2 million in new annual payroll and retaining $9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Paint Township. Winesburg Chair produces furniture from forest to fabrication. The TCA approved a 0.970 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
TBD
Protiviti and Robert Half International Inc. (Protiviti), TBD, expects to create 450 full-time positions, generating $25.6 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in a to-be-determined location. Protiviti is a global consulting firm offering an array of risk, financial, technology, and business performance solutions to consumer product, financial, manufacturing, technology, and other industries. The TCA approved a 1.986 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.