Future pharmacists get a glimpse at college life and the profession

The camp not only gives them a glimpse of what college life is like but understand the pharmacy profession a little bit better. On Friday, the students did presentations on different drugs they have been researching, but that is just a part of the week-long experience.
"We learned a bunch of different aspects of pharmacy, we learned more hands-on techniques and just different aspects in the classroom," explained Ayden Suchanek, Masters Academy in Florida. "We learned about different drug variations and kind of how they play a role in society today. We also learned about different drug doses and how it all affects into the different patients worldwide, and it was just cool to learn about all the things I didn't necessarily know about before."
"I learned a lot about understanding a pharmacy, what everything goes into, all the drugs and everything is utilized in the world and how people need it and people, how some people don't need it, can't take too much of it, same with the compounding, did a lot of compounding, putting two drugs and just taking them putting together and creating another one and it's just super neat how the process and everything goes in this," said Colby Cason, Masters Academy in Florida.
"The things they like the best is, we have them go around and try to identify what might have bacteria on it and they plate it out in place and we incubate it overnight and they see the next day all these crazy things that grow from their hands and their face to the various surfaces, that's one of the fun things," explained Dr. Steve Martin, Dean ONU College of Pharmacy. "But you know, they're out and about in the area, they've visited a number of multiple pharmacies, spent some time in our mobile clinic, so they get a chance to really understand what pharmacists do beyond the things that we typically see a pharmacist do at the big box stores."
